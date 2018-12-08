Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Carmen Myers
December 08, 2018
Carmen A. Myers
Carmen A. Myers, 82, of La Crosse died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
Carmen is survived by her husband, Mike; her son, Steve (Julie) Myers; her daughters, Susan Brown and Shelley Noelke; five grandchildren, Jason Myers, Dan (Jen) Myers, Laura Myers, Sophie Brown and Hannah Noelke; and one great-granddaughter, Elora Lewis. She is further survived by one sister-in-law, Marie Nessan; one brother-in-law, Roy Boeser, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. The Rev. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Visitation will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held at La Crosse Catholic Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home, 401 West Ave. S., assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials are preferred to The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse and American Cancer Society.
Please see www.blaschkeschneider.com/memorials for a full obituary.
Carmen A. Myers, 82, of La Crosse died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
Carmen is survived by her husband, Mike; her son, Steve (Julie) Myers; her daughters, Susan Brown and Shelley Noelke; five grandchildren, Jason Myers, Dan (Jen) Myers, Laura Myers, Sophie Brown and Hannah Noelke; and one great-granddaughter, Elora Lewis. She is further survived by one sister-in-law, Marie Nessan; one brother-in-law, Roy Boeser, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. The Rev. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Visitation will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held at La Crosse Catholic Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home, 401 West Ave. S., assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials are preferred to The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse and American Cancer Society.
Please see www.blaschkeschneider.com/memorials for a full obituary.
Published on December 11, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Carmen
in memory of Carmen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.