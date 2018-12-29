Calvin C. Cronk Sr.

FRENCH ISLAND -- Calvin C. Cronk Sr., 93, of French Island, La Crosse, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

He was born in La Crosse, Aug. 30, 1925, to Warren and Clarissa (Chase) Cronk. He married Elizabeth Lounsbrough Feb. 2, 1947, in La Crosse and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Calvin had proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked as a cabinet maker his entire life and retired as manager of the cabinet department with Peter Nelson and Sons. Not only was cabinetry and woodworking a career, it was also his hobby and passion. He made beautiful furniture and was instrumental in construction projects for his family members. He also created many wonderful memories while hunting and fishing with family as well.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura (David) Gillies of French Island; one granddaughter, Jensyn (Zack) Larson; five sisters, Beth Treu, Carol (Bill) Hanson, Mary (Gene) Briedel, Shirley (Lloyd) Rhodes, Dorothy Erickson; two brothers, Walter Cronk and Tom (Barb) Cronk. In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, he was preceded in death by one son, John; one brother; and six sisters.

Visitation for Calvin will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Burial with military honors provided by the French Island American Legion Post 417 and the State Naval detail, will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at .