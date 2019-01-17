Caleb Colsch
Caleb Colsch

January 17, 2019

Caleb Colsch Caleb Ryan Colsch
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Caleb Ryan Colsch, 15, of New Albin passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, near Brownsville, Minn., from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. John Moser as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the New Albin Community Center and one hour before Mass Wednesday at the church. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published on January 21, 2019
