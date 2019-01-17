Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Caleb Colsch
January 17, 2019
Caleb Ryan Colsch
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Caleb Ryan Colsch, 15, of New Albin passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, near Brownsville, Minn., from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. John Moser as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the New Albin Community Center and one hour before Mass Wednesday at the church. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Caleb Ryan Colsch, 15, of New Albin passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, near Brownsville, Minn., from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. John Moser as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the New Albin Community Center and one hour before Mass Wednesday at the church. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published on January 21, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Caleb
in memory of Caleb
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 21, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.