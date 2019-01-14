Bruce A. Meyer

ONALASKA -- Bruce A. Meyer, 88, of Onalaska passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born May 27, 1930, in Chicago, to Edward J. and Mabel I. (Checkett) Meyer and graduated from Von Stueben High School in Chicago. He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Bruce had been employed by the Parker Hannifen Corporation of Des Plaines, Ill., and retired as a plant manager at various locations throughout the U.S.

Bruce loved motorcycles, cars, golfing, bowling, playing his accordion, organ and listening to his favorite music. Bruce will be cherished as a father and grandfather who was kind, caring and passionate about his family.

Bruce was married to the late Yvonne Evelyn (Carpenter) Meyer. He is survived by a son, Greg Meyer; two daughters, Valerie (Kevin) Walter and Denise Ginnane; and four grandchildren, Joseph Phillips, Angela Ginnane, Camille Walter and Graham Walter.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. The Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate. Military honors will follow the service. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at .

The family wishes to thank the Gundersen Dialysis Center in Onalaska, for their 14 years of care.