Bonietta J. Bruner
January 22, 2019
Bonietta J. (Pieper) Bruner
LADYSMITH, Wis. -- Bonietta J. (Pieper) Bruner, 85, of Ladysmith died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Women With Courage Foundation, Hope Hospice or the charity of one's choice.
