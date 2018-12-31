Beverly Bice
Beverly Bice

January 10, 1931 - December 31, 2018

Beverly Bice Beverly Jean Bice
Beverly Jean Bice, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Beverly was born Jan. 10, 1931, to Ralph and Florence (Streeter) Kolbrek in Sioux Falls, S.D. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at the North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., La Crosse, WI 54603, with visitation prior to the service at 1 p.m. A full obituary can be found at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 3, 2019
