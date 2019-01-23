Betty Jane Dunham-Burdoin

EUREKA, Kan./NEW ULM, Minn. -- Betty Jane Dunham-Burdoin, 85, of Eureka, formerly New Ulm died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Greenwood County Hospital in Eureka.

Betty Jane Brague was born April 28, 1933, in Whitehall, to William and Margaret Brague. She was a 1951 graduate from Logan High School in La Crosse. Betty was united in marriage to Edward “Jerry” Dunham in Wichita, Kan., May 3, 1952. This union blessed the couple with a daughter and five sons, whom they raised together in Minnesota. Betty mainly worked from the home raising the family, but would often work with her husband, Jerry, at his grocery stores. Once the children were raised, Betty worked for many years as a waitress. After Jerry's passing in 1998, Betty remarried Lou Burdoin in Bartlesville, Okla., Sept. 6, 2001, and together they made their home in Oklahoma. Besides her work and her home life, there were a variety of hobbies that Betty enjoyed in life. To relax, she loved to golf with Jerry, and also travel the country. She was a past member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Ulm. Although Betty lived a long and beautiful life, she will be dearly missed by many. Countless cherished memories will forever stay in the hearts of all who knew her best. Blessed be her memory.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Tracy (David) Whittemore of Frisco, Texas; her sons, Steve (Becky) Dunham of New Ulm, William (Melissa) Dunham of Glencoe, Keith (Ronnye) Dunham of Eureka; her 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie (Dick) Withrow of Stoddard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Edward “Jerry” Dunham in 1998; her second husband, Lou Burdoin in 2015; her sons, Curtis and Stuart Dunham; an infant granddaughter, Tawny Dunham-Griswold and granddaughter, Lora Hatlestad.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-South Chapel in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the South Chapel following the committal service.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-South Chapel in New Ulm.

