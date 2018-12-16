Bernie Pfaff

Bernie Pfaff, 82, of La Crosse passed peacefully at Hillview Healthcare Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018.

He was born to Curtis and Viola (Schulz) Pfaff in Sparta, May 25, 1936. The family moved to La Crosse, in 1948 and Bernie graduated from Logan High School in 1954. He then joined the U.S. Air Force with his best friend, Jerry Christie. After completing his service duties, he was employed by John Deere of Waterloo, Iowa. Later he went to work at American Motors in Kenosha, Wis., and finally returned to La Crosse, finishing his employment at Trane Co. Retiring at the young age of 60, Bernie was able to enjoy fishing and hunting and going to the cabin in the town of Franklin.

He is survived by his sister, Geri (John) Guy, of Onalaska; niece, Gaylene (Gordon) Lemon, of Palm Bay, Fla.; nephews, Garren Guy, of Madison, Wis., and Gibby Guy (Ken), of La Crosse; niece-in-law, Debbie Guy, of Holmen; great-nephews, Jason Myers and Dylan Guy; great-nieces, Carly Guy, Jessi Miller, Bryanna Guy and Janelle Lemon; not to be forgotten, the great-greats, Elora and Layla. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Greg Guy.

Thank you to the staff at Hillview for the good care given to Bernie these last few years. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, in the Prairie Room, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning one hour prior, at 4:30 p.m. Pastor Scott Skogen will be officiating. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.