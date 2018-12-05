Bernadine I. Kelly

SAINT PAUL, Minn./HOLMEN -- Bernadine I. Kelly (Bott), 85, of St. Paul, formerly of Holmen died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Paul.

She was born Dec. 10, 1932, to Matthias and Irene Bott of La Crosse. She married Jack R. Kelly on March 18, 1955. She loved to sew, knit and crochet for her family and close friends.

Bernadine is survived by four daughters, Jacalyn (Bill) Broughton, Debra (Jerome) Abrams, Terry (Rick) Kolseth, Tonya (Paul) Witte; and two sons, Rick (Carol) Kelly and Russell Kelly. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Watson and Carol Burnette; and one brother, Richard (Lynn) Bott. Bernadine is preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Kelly; three brothers, Tom Bott, Jerry Bott and Dave Bott.

Visitation will be held from 10 till 11 a.m. Dec. 10, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, Holmen. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with a committal service at St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in Catholic Cemetery located in La Crosse. Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Arrangements are being handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel, Lake City, Minn.