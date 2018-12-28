Berdell M. Meiners

EITZEN, Minn. -- Berdell M. Meiners, 91, of Eitzen, Minn., passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born Feb. 4, 1927, at his grandmother's home, in rural Dorchester, Iowa, to Elmer and Flora (Meyer) Meiners. Berdell attended Harmony Country School and later graduated from high school in Waukon, Iowa. His faith and love of St. Luke's Church in Eitzen, where he was a lifetime member, was always important to him. In his youth, he taught Sunday school and was active as a leader in the youth groups. As he grew older and started a family, he continued to serve the church in many capacities.

Berdell stayed on the farm and farmed with his parents, along with doing custom chopping and silo filling for local farmers until he married.

On Aug. 25, 1951, he was united in marriage to Beverly Burkhardt in Newport, Ky. Berdell and Beverly worked on the farm milking cows, raising hogs, beef cattle and chickens and growing crops; along with crop adjusting and selling seed corn. He was a proud member of the Caledonia Masons, having served as a past Master of Caledonia Lodge #20. He was a longtime member and supporter of the NFO, served on the Caledonia Founders Day Committee and the Houston County Historical Society. He enjoyed traveling with Beverly and was a lifetime collector of memories and memorabilia. He had a passion for photography, taking wedding pictures, family pictures and preserving history through the lens of his camera. Berdell also enjoyed cutting wood.

Most of all, he loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandpa Dell loved singing the songs that he grew up with as a child and sharing these songs with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his four children, Richard and Lynn, Melvin and Janice, Beth and Bruce Wedde and Bruce and Peggy; nine grandchildren, Jenny (Gregg) Anderson, Richie (Amber) Meiners, Michelle (Jon) Kirgis, Deborah Meiners, Christine Meiners, Danielle Wedde, Denver (Megan) Wedde, Emily (Patrick) Larson and Rachel Meiners; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Grace Bulman; two brothers, Donald and Dale (Joann); a sister-in-law, Joyce Switzer; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Beverly, who passed away April 21, 2107, Berdell was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dean Meiners; two brothers-in-law, Bob Switzer and Dean Bulman; two sisters-in-law, Lavona Meiners and Sandy Meiners; and a great-granddaughter, Hope Michelle Kirgis

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are respectfully preferred.

The family has entrusted Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, to assist with the arrangements.