Belva Jean Green (Gillison, Waid)

LA CROSSE/TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Belva Jean Green (Gillison, Waid), 91, formerly of Tarpon Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in La Crosse.

Belva was born in Vermontville, Aug. 16, 1927. Belva was a writer, editor, collector, storyteller and beloved aunt and friend. Belva had many friends and lots of family in her life to love and laugh with. She had one brother, Donald Green (Barb), who had two children with his former spouse, Norma Green (nee Reeve), Gary Green (Linda) and Betsy Busby (Frank). She was very close with her nephew, Gary, as well as Dr. Omar Bagasra. As a close confidant and beloved elder of Gary and Omar, she became a “Grandma” to their children, Kristen Dall-Winther (Eric), Caitlin Clausen (Sam), Carolyn Wodele (Erek), Kevin Green (Laura), Anisah Bagasra and Alexander Bagasra; and especially in her last decade of life, after moving closer to them in Wisconsin, a “Great-Grandma” to their grandchildren, Hunter (20), Michael (17), Ryan (15), Jonah (13), Isabel (12), Natalie (9), Noah (6), Aurora (3), Kennedy (7m) and Joey (5m), developing quite the parade of admirers behind her.

Belva was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Gladys Green (nee Fox); former spouses, Michael Gillison and Ollie Waid; brother, Don; nephew, Gary; and special friend, “Sam.”

She is survived by her niece and caregiver in recent years, Linda Green; niece, Betsy Busby; and numerous great and great-great-nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Feb. 16, 2019, at The Church on the Bayou, 409 Whitcomb Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, with her good friend and pastor, Dr. Carl von Eigen officiating. A supporter of research and education to the end, Belva has donated her body to Mayo Clinic for further study, after which burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Vermontville, where she will rest alongside her Mom and Dad in the Phillip C. Green family lot. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to The Church on the Bayou in Tarpon Springs, or The Gary Green Foundation, c/o Howard Wohlgefahrt, 18006 Old Yorkville Road, in Union Grove, Wis., 53182. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Linda Green at 902 Saddlewood St., Holmen, Wis., 54636.

For more information about Belva and her adventurous life please visit: .