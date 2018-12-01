Barbara Lee Ford Chrisan

Early morning Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, Barbara Lee Ford Chrisan completed her earthly adventures.

She was a highly intelligent, curious and creative person with a feisty personality to match her fiery red hair and diminutive stature. Barb was born Oct. 16, 1941, the youngest of four siblings, to Clarence and Mabel (Johnson) Ford. Because both her parents worked to provide for the family, Barb's siblings helped raise her and she was especially close with her sister, Marilyn, in her younger years. She also lived with her brother, Richard (Dick) in Atlanta, for a while as a young adult.

Barb's love for learning and earnest effort in school earned her the honor of graduating valedictorian from Onalaska High School in 1959, after which she earned a BA degree in sociology from UW-La Crosse and moved to Chicago, for work.

On one of her many visits back to La Crosse, Barb met a quirky young guy by the name of Paul Chrisan. By her own telling of the story, though her first impression was not glowing, there must have been some chemistry, because he eventually won her heart. Barb and Paul married June 26, 1965 and shared 53-plus years of companionship and adventure, through joy and laughter, sorrow and tears, raising two children, travel, becoming grandparents, job transfers and cross-country moves, leading them back to where they started, La Crosse.

In the end, it's not about the stuff you acquire, the fame you achieve, the money you amass; life on earth is about the connections you make with others. Barb touched so many lives and made more meaningful connections than even she realized. For those of us fortunate enough to be a part of her life, our memories of Barb might feature:

Her creativity - Barb had an innate ability for both creative problems solving and for artistry. Her drawings, paintings, sculptures and writings were truly amazing!

Her generosity - Barb engaged in thousands of hours of time and talent, donating countless crafts to local fundraisers and hand-made dolls, teddy bears, stuffed animals and blankets, to local hospitals, delivering meals and volunteering in the hospital and through local hospice organizations.

Her fierce love and loyalty for her family, including the many folks she chose to include in her family; nobody messed with Barb's people without dire consequences.

Her honesty - Barb spoke the truth, even if she knew it would not be well taken and did her best to back it with facts. You always knew where you stood with Barb and in serious cases, which position you held on the fecal roster.

Her sense of humor - even in times of suffering, Barb found and shared rays of humor in the absurdities in life.

Her perseverance - no one could talk circles around a subject like Barb; she would often argue every conceivable position of a debate, just for fun! She would keep at a chosen (or assigned) project with perfectionist doggedness until completion, often under ridiculous time pressure.

Her compassion and empathy - everyone's lives unfold under different circumstances and Barb made the time and effort to discover the stories of the people she met and validate their right to exist and experience love and dignity.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents. Clarence and Mabel (Johnson) Ford; sister, Patricia (Holter) Ford; brother, Richard Ford; and son, Paul Nicholas (Nick) Chrisan (may she finally find comfort in his embrace).

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Olson) Ford; husband, Paul Edward Chrisan; daughter, Lisa (Turner) Chrisan and spouse, Brent Turner; grandchildren, Alex Chrisan, Sadie Turner and Bryanna Turner; as well as nieces and nephews, Sue Olson, Mike Olson, Terry Olson, Patty (Jarrett) Olson, Paulette (Gleason) Holter, Bethany Ford and Felicia Ford, and their families. If any direct family member, alive or deceased, is missing from this list, it was unintentional.

Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared with the family at .