Arlene May Kallenbach

Arlene May Kallenbach, 85, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Brookdale of La Crosse.

Arlene was born in Trempealeau, Sept. 15, 1933, to William and Florence (Broom) Hohefeld. She attended La Crosse schools and was a graduate of Aquinas High School. She married William “Porky” E. Kallenbach Feb. 12, 1955, in La Crosse. Porky preceded Arlene in death Dec. 29, 2000.

Early in her life, Arlene worked at Schneider Heating for several years. She then worked as a bookkeeper for Norplex/Allied Signal for 26 years, before retiring in 1994. In her free time, Arlene enjoyed being out socially in the company of family and friends, playing cards, fishing and when she was younger, bowling. She loved to travel and had many fond memories of trips to California, Las Vegas and visits to her sisters, in Lake Tahoe.

Arlene was deeply devoted to her family. She served as a den mother when her sons were in cub scouts. She was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing most of her own clothes when she was younger and also her boys' clothes when they were growing up. She also loved attending the sporting events and other activities that her sons and grandkids participated in.

Arlene is survived by her sons, William S. (Cindy), Steven (Tina) and Mark (Shelley), all of La Crosse; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Carly (Joe) Kessler and their children, Mason and Lilah, Betsy Kallenbach, Jake (Sydney) Kallenbach, Kyle (Amanda) Kallenbach, and their children, Kinley and Brock, Nicole (Jamen) Ramsey, and their children, Bane and Vera, Jenny Kallenbach and Amy Kallenbach; her siblings, Bernice Alexander, Elaine Phelps, Charlotte Jones, Sharon (Ron) Graw and Ron (Della) Hohefeld; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Jeanette Ritter.

Family and friends are invited to bring old photos, mementos and great stories to share at a celebration of Arlene's life that will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at .

Arlene's family would like to thank Brookdale for their care these last few years and a special thank you to Sharon and Ron Graw, whose endless love and support was appreciated more than you know.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, just think of her and smile.