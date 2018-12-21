Follow story
Arla Wood
December 21, 2018
Arla F. Wood
WINONA, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Arla F. Wood, 83, of Winona, formerly of La Crosse passed away, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona.
Private family services will be held at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. Burial will be held at a later date. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 25, 2018
