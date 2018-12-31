Follow story
Ardith Holzer-Lezpona
December 31, 2018
Ardith “Ardie” A. Holzer-Lezpona
ONALASKA -- Ardith “Ardie” A. Holzer-Lezpona, 83, of Onalaska died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Onalaska Care Center.
A funeral Mass is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1032, Main St., Onalaska, with burial to be held in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may visit Monday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse.
A complete obituary with full dates and times will follow.
ONALASKA -- Ardith “Ardie” A. Holzer-Lezpona, 83, of Onalaska died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Onalaska Care Center.
A funeral Mass is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1032, Main St., Onalaska, with burial to be held in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may visit Monday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse.
A complete obituary with full dates and times will follow.
Published on December 31, 2018
