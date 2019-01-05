Follow story
Andrew Radomski
January 05, 2019
Andrew M. Radomski
ARCADIA -- Andrew M. Radomski, 89, of Arcadia died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Speltz Estates in Lewiston, Minn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia. The Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
