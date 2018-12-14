Aloydis L. Eckman

RURAL BLAIR -- Aloydis L. Eckman, 91, of rural Blair died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, surrounded by family in the Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse.

Aloydis was born Aug. 14, 1927, to Carl and Gina (Gimse) Helstad. She married Carl Jerome Eckman in French Creek, Wis., June 29, 1946. They owned and operated the grocery store in Iduna, Wis., and farmed for 33 years, on Carl's home farm in Peterson Coulee Blair, where they raised four children. Carl preceded her in death April 20, 2013.

Aloydis enjoyed camping with family and friends, rosemaling, calligraphy, quilting, listening to music, playing cards, painting and visiting with friends over a cup of coffee. She also had a large doll collection and loved watching the Green Bay Packers play, but especially loved spending time with her family. She held a strong faith and was a member of the Fagernes Ladies Aid and Circle.

Aloydis is survived by four children, Audrey Holland, Brooklyn, Wis., Lou Ann (Ron) Weldon, La Crosse, Gary (ElJane) Eckman, Blair and Carol (Steve) Sill, Stoddard; eight grandchildren, Denise (Matt) Stack, Brian (Michelle) Holland, Melissa (Todd) Delaney, Chad (Becky) Eckman, Travis (Angie) Eckman, Brittnie (Mike) McMahon, Tara (friend, Rob) Weldon and Nicole (Matt) Martin; 20 great-grandchildren, Teagen, Lily, Kyle, Jentri, Zachary, Marissa, Alyssa, Nicholas, Mikayla (Danny), Brett, Alivya, Dawson, Danika, McKenna, Austin, Allison, Jaxon, Jaden, Hope, and Grant; three great-great-grandchildren, Alyn, Kiara,and Gunner; two brothers, Carlyle (Janet) Helstad and Verdell (Carol) Helstad; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Aloydis was preceded in death by son-in-law, Harvey Holland; grandson, Mark Holland; granddaughter, Sandy Holland; and great-grandchild, Jacqueline Holland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the Fagernes Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Blair. Pastor Arlan Helstad will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service Wednesday.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.