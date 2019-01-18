Allyn O. Knaak

Allyn O. Knaak passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. He was born in Winona County, Minn., to Teresa (Albrecht) Knaak and Otto C. Knaak. He was educated in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Allyn was a Veteran of World War II, enlisting in the regular Army, stationed in the Pacific SW and the Philippine Islands. After his military service, he worked for the Burlington Railroad Company and in later years, the Milwaukee Insurance Company.

Allyn was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona, Minn., and for many years, was also a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Additionally, he was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 52, Voiture 830 40 et 8 and also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1530, of La Crosse.

Allyn and his wife, Fern, were very proud of being founding members of the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation and members of the Wisconsin Harness Horse Association. He was also vice chairman of the Memorial Day Association for many years.

Allyn was preceded in death by his parents, Teresa and Otto Knaak; and his loving wife, Fern E. (Isenmann) Knaak.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Richard Pamperin will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the La Crosse Memorial Day Foundation, 1206 Caledonia St., La Crosse, WI 54603. An online guest book is available at .