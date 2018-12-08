Follow story
Allan Nelson
December 08, 2018
Allan John Nelson
Allan John Nelson, 63, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St. Burial with military honors will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 11, 2018
in memory of Allan
in memory of Allan
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
