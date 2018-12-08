Allan Nelson
December 08, 2018

Allan John Nelson, 63, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St. Burial with military honors will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 11, 2018
