Alice Knutson

December 26, 2018

Alice Knutson Alice 'Ellie' M. Knutson
Alice 'Ellie' M. Knutson, 80, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health Care, La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Father Kyle Laylan will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.
For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 27, 2018
