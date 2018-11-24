Alice L. Homstad

Alice L. Homstad, 87, of La Crosse died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Clare Bridge in La Crosse.

She was born March 7, 1931, in La Crosse, to Lyle and Lillian (Stuckenschmidt) Secord. She worked at Erickson Bakery for many years, where she met her husband, William H. Homstad. They were married Oct. 21, 1950, in First Ev. Lutheran Church. Alice sang in the choir at First Lutheran, loved baking and babysitting her grandkids.

She is survived by two sons, William (Susie) Homstad of Black River Falls and John (Denise) Homstad of Barre Mills; two grandchildren, Matthew and Rachel Homstad; a sister, Lila Sila; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at First Ev. Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be given to the First Ev. Lutheran Church Choir. Online guestbook is available at .