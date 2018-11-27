Alden Lavern Sandven

HOKAH, Minn. -- Alden Lavern Sandven, 87, of Hokah passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

He was born in Milan, Minn., March 26, 1931, to Arnt and Agnes (Eide) Sandven.

Alden served in the Korean War with the Minnesota Army National Guard Tank Company 136th Infantry Regiment. On May 17, 1957, he was united in marriage with Marilyn Kittelson.

He was a hard worker and took pride in the life he and Marilyn built. After serving in the military, Alden drove semi-truck locally and cross-country. Shortly after moving to Hokah in 1978, he bought the Horseshoe Bar and owned and operated it for 20 years. He continued to drive semi-truck and school bus and eventually retired at the age of 75. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved playing a good card game with anyone. His quick wit and endless conversation could easily lead one to lose track of time.

He is survived by his six children, David (Lynda) Sandven of Stanchfield, Minn., Dale (Donna) Sandven of Cambridge, Minn., Dean Sandven of Rush City, Minn., Sue Lorenz of Hokah, Sherri Sager of Hokah and Drew (Kim) Sandven of Hokah; 11 grandchildren, Kaline (Tony), Emily (Joe), Kyle (Amy), Evan, Tarah, Cory, Joshua, Tyler, Meagan, Cole, Thor; eight great-grandchildren, Hailey, Houston, Tessa, Conor, Owen, Liam, Finley and Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents, Arnt and Agnes; father-in-law, John; mother-in-law, Velma; two brothers, Bob and David; sister-in-law, Andrea; two nephews, Jeff and Aaron; and a granddaughter, Kari.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Alden's memory. Online guestbook is available at .