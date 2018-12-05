Follow story
Albert Giemza
August 06, 1942 - December 05, 2018
Albert Giemza
INDEPENDENCE -- Albert Giemza, 76, of Independence was called home after a 12-year battle with cancer, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Albert was born Aug. 6, 1942, in the town of Arcadia, to Albert L. and Angeline M. (Sobotta) Giemza.
Junior was a life-long farmer, having bought his first farm when he was a senior in high school. He had a very large caring heart and was willing to help anyone. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, North Creek. He was a life-long Democrat and never missed voting in an election.
Albert is survived by three sisters, Dolores Welciek of Roseville, Minn., Romelle (Loren) Subra of Blair and Mary (David) Hestekin of Whitehall; a brother, Joe (significant other, Jerri) Giemza of Arcadia; an aunt, Josie Miemietz of Independence; many nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Giemza, Doris Giemza and Jane Giemza, all of Arcadia; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ernest, Adrian and Dominic; and a sister, in infancy, Elizabeth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, North Creek, N29771 Church Hill Rd., rural Arcadia, with the Very Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. followed by a rosary, at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, and one hour prior to the Mass Monday, at the church.
Memorials may be directed to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Independence, Holy Family Catholic School, Arcadia or a charity of donor'schoice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
