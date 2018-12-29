Adelaide Nichols
Adelaide Nichols

December 13, 1938 - December 29, 2018

Adelaide A. Nichols, 80, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse.
She was born in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 13, 1938, to Ambrose and Catherine (Brislin) Rascher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday morning at the church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
